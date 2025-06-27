Local golf: Former champs advance Published 10:16 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Defending champion Chris Owen and former champs Keith Dorsett and Michael Swaringen were among the first-round winners as play began in the Rowan Masters Championship on Friday.

The first round at Warrior Golf Club trimmed the 32-man field to 16.

The top-seeded Owen beat Chris Fenerty, 5 and 4. Dorsett, who has been crowned eight times, is seeded 14th and won a tough first-round matchup, 2-up, over No. 19 Cade Cranfield. Swaringen, the 2023 champ and the 4 seed, won 5 and 3 against East Rowan youngster Brody Benfield.

There were some surprises, at least based on the seeds that were determined by a qualifying round. No. 31 William Little, last year’s runner-up, eliminated No. 2 seed Derek Lipe, 4 and 3. They were partners not long ago for a Labor Day 4-Ball championship.

No. 28 Andrew Morgan was a 1-up winner against fifth-seeded Brady McIntyre, an East Rowan rising senior. Morgan, who aced the No. 12 hole, one of the Warrior’s longer par 3s, in the Rowan Masters a few years ago, ousted one of the county’s top teen golfers. McIntyre had shot 71 in qualifying

The longest match of the first day was a 20-hole struggle that another East Rowan golfer, Griffin Robbins, the 22 seed, pulled out against 11th-seeded Brandon Ancona.

No. 3 seed Kevin Lentz, always a contender, moved forward with a 3 and 2 win against No. 30 Steven McQuage.

Saturday will be a challenging day, with the golfers who advance in the morning round playing again in the afternoon. Action will start at 8 a.m.

Rowan Masters results (1st round)

June 27-29, at Warrior

(1) Chris Owen d. (32) Chris Fenerty, 5 and 4

(16) Robert Shoaf d, (17) Richard Cobb, 3 and 2

(25) Todd Pegram d. (8) Scott Goodelle, 2 and 1

(24) Ross Brown d. (9) Randy Cooper, 1-up, default

(4) Michael Swaringen d. (29) Brody Benfield, 5 and 3.

(13) Jaden Sprinkle d. (20) John Gaddy, 2 and 1

(28) Andrew Morgan d. (5) Brady McIntyre, 1-up

(13) Matt Davis d. (21) Jeff Childress, 9 and 7

——————————-

(31) William Little d. (2) Derek Lipe, 4 and 3

(18) Chris Harte d. (15) Tyler Kepley, 5 and 3

(7) Landon Merrell d. (26) Samuel Faulkner, 5 and 3

(10) Dan Hurd d. (23) Matt Graham, 5 and 3

(3) Kevin Lentz d. (30) Stephen McQuage, 3 and 2

(14) Keith Dorsett d. (19) Cade Cranfield, 2-up

(6) Hunter Byrum d. (27) Cole Sajonia, 7 and 5

(22) Griffin Robbins d. (11) Brandon Ancona, 20 holes

Defending champ — Chris Owen

Top qualifying scores — Derek Lipe 70, Kevin Lentz 70, Michael Swaringen 71, Brady McIntyre 71