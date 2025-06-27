Kannapolis police make arrest in 2022 homicide Published 12:08 am Friday, June 27, 2025

KANNAPOLIS — Police have extradited a Salisbury man out of South Carolina and charged him with the 2022 shooting death of a Kannapolis man.

Witnesses told police on the night of June 22, 2022, they saw someone in a black SUV shoot Kenon Lamonte Jones in the parking lot of the Kannapolis Commons Shopping Center in front of a pizza restaurant in the 600 block of South Cannon Boulevard.

Reports say first responders tried to save Jones, but he died at the scene.

Investigators quickly identified Isiah Michael Lobban, then 18, as the primary suspect in the homicide, and in conjunction with the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office, were able to get a warrant for his arrest on first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Unfortunately, before Kannapolis police could arrest him, Lobban was arrested and taken into custody on unrelated charges by South Carolina police officials.

When Lobban, now 21, completed his sentence in South Carolina and was released on June 25, he was immediately extradited back to Kannapolis and served with the outstanding warrants.

Lobban was transported to the Cabarrus County Magistrate’s Office and then transferred to the Cabarrus County Jail without bond, where he is currently awaiting trial.