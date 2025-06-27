Incidents and felony arrests — June 27 Published 12:00 am Friday, June 27, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An assault on a police officer on East Innes Street reportedly occurred at 4:03 a.m. June 24.

• Jessica Mishia Connor, 37, was charged June 24 with assault on a law enforcement officer and driving with a revoked license.

• Johnathan Desean Smith, 31, was charged June 24 with dissemination to minors under the age of 13 years.

Salisbury Police reports

• An assault on Mocksville Avenue reportedly occurred about 2:45 p.m. June 25.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Bringle Ferry Road reportedly occurred at 1:05 a.m. June 24 and was reported June 25. Total estimated loss was $1,000.

• A larceny from and property damage of a property on Butler Street reportedly occurred about 7:11 p.m. June 25, with a total estimated loss of $30,000.

• A report of shots fired on Kincaid Road was made at 2:06 a.m. June 26.