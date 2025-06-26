Two RV fires in two days leave two displaced Published 12:07 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

SALISBURY — There have been two separate fires in RVs in the city in two days, one of which was used as a primary residence.

A fire in an RV in the 400 block of Gallimore Road was reported after 10:30 a.m. June 25 and the first callers said the structure was already fully involved. Two residents and four dogs were displaced in that fire that totally destroyed the structure, and Red Cross is assisting the family.

That fire was caused, according to reports, by an electrical issue involving a gas-powered generator.

The heat index, which reached record levels Tuesday, was reportedly 100 degrees at the time of the call.

Locke Fire Department had the lead on the call and responding firefighters gave it everything they had, said an official on the scene.

A second fire in an RV in the 100 block of Elm Street broke out just before 7 a.m. Wednesday was in the residents’ recreational vehicle rather than a primary residence. A cause of that fire has not been released.

No one was hurt in either fire.