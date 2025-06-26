Trinity Living Center receives grant support for intergenerational programming: Funding will enhance engagement among older adults and local youth Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

SALISBURY — Lutheran Services Carolinas is pleased to announce that Trinity Living Center (TLC), its adult day services program in Salisbury, has received three generous grants to support its award-winning intergenerational programming. Funding from the Margaret C. Woodson Foundation, the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation, and the Foundation for a Healthy Carolina will allow TLC to deepen its impact through art, wellness, and community engagement activities.

Trinity Living Center provides a safe, creative and social environment for adults with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and intellectual or developmental disabilities. Intergenerational programs bring youth of all ages together with TLC participants for meaningful activities — including reading buddies, art projects, cooking classes, gardening and wellness lessons. These interactions foster joy, connection and personal growth across generations.

“We are so excited and grateful for the community support,” said TLC Executive Director Beth Huber. “These funds will allow us to expand our partnerships with area schools and preschools, providing our participants an opportunity to interact in a meaningful way with younger people and giving children the chance to connect with seniors. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

Grant funding will support TLC’s certification as an Opening Minds through Art (OMA) center, expand its EngAGE Together program, and introduce new health and wellness activities designed to benefit both older adults and young participants. Trinity Living Center partners with local schools and organizations, including Partners in Learning, Salisbury Academy, Isenberg Elementary, Henderson Independent High School, Rowan-Cabarrus Early College and Catawba College.

By strengthening intergenerational connections, these programs help reduce social isolation, improve physical and mental well-being, and build a more connected community.

For more information about Trinity Living Center, go to www.lscarolinas.net.