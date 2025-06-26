Rowan County Veteran Queen candidates vie for title Published 12:05 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Alyla Averia Watson 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Jasmine David 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Elizabeth Ann Brilliant 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Kylie Adcock 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Kayla Grace Trexler

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

FAITH — Five contestants are competing for the title of Miss Rowan County Veterans Queen with the winner being named July 4. The crowning ceremony will be held after the Faith parade at the stage area, located beside the American Legion Post 327 in Faith.

Contestants are as follows:

Kylie Adcock

Birthday: Dec. 4, 2007

Veteran organization you are representing: 565 AMVET

School and grade completed in 2025: South Rowan High School, junior

Activities and accomplishments: FFA, 4-H and Crosby Scholars

Sports: N/A

Academics: AP and Honors

Plans for the future: AG Education

Are you involved with veterans or local VA Hospital: Involvement with family

Hours and how you are involved with veterans: TBD

Why would you like to represent the Rowan County veterans: To make Uncle Bill happy.

Other community services and hours you would like to share: Yearly 12 hours through FFA

I am an officer of the South Rowan FFA Chapter. I work and show lambs and heifers as well as judge livestock and horses. I am a member of Skills USA as well as the Rowan County 4-H. I love masonry and working with animals. I work for two local Rowan County Farms, Patterson Farm and Poteat’s Family Farm. I have a passion for Ag just as much as good honest work and continue to pursue a career in Ag Education and Extension.

Elizabeth “Lizzie” Ann Brilliant

Birthday: Sept. 13, 2007

Veteran organization you are representing: Legion 342

School and grade completed in 2025: High school graduation, homeschooled

Activities and accomplishments: Graduated with honors. Will be in the UNCW honors college this fall.

Sports: R.A.C. swim team athlete and coach

Academics: National Honors Society member, 4.0 GPA, college classes in high school

Plans for the future: Attending UNCW in the fall with college credits. Interested in studying psychology, communications and marketing.

Are you involved with veterans or local VA Hospital: In the past, I have participated in VA Hospital and nursing home events, like holiday parties and bingo.

Hours and how you are involved with veterans: While I’m no longer consistently involved with VA community service, my grandfather is a Vietnam veteran who is also from Rowan County.

Why would you like to represent the Rowan County veterans: As a lifelong member of the Rowan County community, I recognize the importance of our veterans and their service.

Other community services and hours you would like to share: Rowan Helping Ministries, Life Choices Rowan, Rockwell Meadows, community service projects with my church Grace Bible.

I enjoy studying Spanish and would like to study abroad in college. I’m a dedicated teammate and junior coach on my swim team, R.A.C., which supports the national guard in our military mile event. I also love spending time at the beach or swimming pool. I sing and play guitar at my church with the youth worship team. This summer, I’m working as a lifeguard.

Although I plan on living in Wilmington for college, I love my Rowan County community and want to continue to stay involved. UNCW recognizes one of its founding values as service to our military and veterans.

Jasmine David

Birthday: Sept. 25, 2007

Veteran organization you are representing: DAV at the W.G. Bill Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center

School and grade completed in 2025: Gray Stone Day School, 11th grade

Activities and accomplishments: NSHSS Ambassador, committee member of Diversity Club, National Honors Society member, Spanish Honors Society member, Science Olympiad member, Model United Nations member

Sports: Junior varsity volleyball

Academics: Two-time winner of the $500 James H. Park Memorial Scholarship; locally selected as a candidate for N.C. Governor’s School; AP Scholar

Plans for the future: I hope to one day pursue my dreams of becoming a dermatologist. Upon high school graduation next year, I plan to attend a four-year university and major in a science-related field in order to facilitate the accomplishment of this goal.

Are you involved with veterans or local VA Hospital: Yes, when partaking in the summer volunteer program offered by the W.G. Bill Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center, I come into contact with veterans daily.

Hours and how you are involved with veterans: I have accumulated a total 533 volunteering hours over the course of 3-4 years. During the summer, I not only complete tasks that are for the benefit of the veterans residing within the VA Hospital, such as escorting them to their appointments and assisting them with their daily activities in the Building 10 state home, but also have the opportunity to work with and gain valuable experience from veteran volunteers first-handedly. This way, I am able to listen to their thoughts and opinions on how exactly our community can become more accommodating.

Why would you like to represent the Rowan County veterans: This past year, my great uncle, Jackson Davis III, a urologist, brigadier general and retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force had passed. Throughout my childhood, he stood to serve as the primary inspiration toward my academic goals and pursuance of a doctoral degree. It is not without the encouragement and support he, along with many other like-minded individuals in my life, have provided that I would be where I am today. And so, it is after his departure that I would like to represent the Rowan County veterans in not only his honor, but in the honor of countless veterans like him in order to give back to those who have patriotically risked their lives to defend our country.

Other community services and hours you would like to share: In addition to volunteering at the VA Hospital, I also volunteer for the National Honors Society club when we organize fundraisers and events for my school. Alongside this, I am also a member of the Spanish Honors Society club, where I devote a minimum of four hours per semester toward providing underclassmen Spanish tutoring services.

I currently attend Gray Stone Day School in Misenheimer, Stanly County as a rising senior. Although I have a plethora of different activities I enjoy daily, the most prominent tend to be reading, singing and tutoring in Spanish. I have taken Spanish classes for a total of three years so far at my school due my unwavering love for the linguistic and cultural exposure it offers. Next year, I am planning to take Spanish 4 and wish to possibly minor in Spanish during university. Through the semesterly hours, I contribute toward the Spanish Honors Society club I am involved in, I do so meaningfully, with the hopes of being able to encourage others to find the same enjoyment of the wonderful language as I. During my spare time throughout the week when I’m not attending school, I sing in my church’s choir on Sundays. From a very young age, singing has been a longtime passion of mine. Although shy at times, I enjoy the fulfillment it brings me to share my wonderful, yet oftentimes startling, musical ability with others. This most especially applies to older people including the veterans, as we tend to share the same musical tastes. However, when I’m not in the church choir, one can find me reading a variety of books from several genres authored by indie writers.

Kayla Grace Trexler

Birthday: April 13, 2006

Veteran organization you are representing: Post 9134

School and grade completed in 2025: Cosmetology school

Activities and accomplishments: Finishing school

Sports: N/A

Academics: N/A

Plans for the future: I plan to own my own building and work out of there. I also plan to specialize and get certified for services.

Are you involved with veterans and local VA Hospital: Yes, this will be my second and last year as their representative.

Hours and how you are involved with veterans: I’m not sure of how many hours, but I have helped with their back-to-school bash, serve food and attend awards, parades and banquets.

Why would you like to represent the Rowan County veterans: It’s such a good experience and opportunity. I’m very involved politically in the world, and this gives a different perspective.

Other community services and hours you would like to share: I’ve worked with churches, fundraisers and my school.

My biggest interest is my career. There is nothing more enjoyable than making people feel pretty or fresh. I do hair and make-up everyday. My biggest goals is to be financially stable and grow and build my home and give out free services for people in need or homeless.

Alyla Averia Watson

Birthday: July 20, 2008

Veteran organization you are representing: Freeze-Seymour AL Post 185

School and grade completed in 2025: South Rowan High School, 11th

Activities and accomplishments: JROTC 3 years; achieved rank of C/2LT; serve on BN staff as BN S-5; award Army Superior Cadel Medal; AMVETS Medal; Warrant Officer Association Medal; Serve on the BN color guard team; Army JROTC Membership Team

Academics: Holds a 3.0 GPA

Plans for the future: After graduating high school, I want to attend UNC Asheville and major in art education to become an art teacher in high school to give back to my community.

Are you involved with veterans or local VA Hospital: I have marched in the Salisbury VA parade for veterans as part of the JROTC program.

Hours and how you are involved with veterans: Approximately four hours total in the VA and Salisbury Veterans parades.

Why would you like to represent the Rowan County veterans: It’s an honor to represent veterans no matter what county because of what the veterans have done for me and our freedom.

Other community services and hours you would like to share: I have tons of community service hours with my JROTC program ranging from campus clean-ups to roadside clean-up for beautification purposes in my community.

I had joined JROTC as a freshman coming in without any relationships or many social skills or even a purpose. Throughout my first year, I had met many others within the program who were just the same as me, which helped me begin to grow as a student cadet and most importantly, a person. Further on in my time within the JROTC program, I had grown from a shy and nervous person to now a leader standing above cadets that are in the position I once was in myself. Besides JROTC, I’ve been involved within the arts program here at South Rowan starting with my freshman year. I’ve found my purpose within these programs that have shaped me into who I am today, and now with the things I’ve learned, I can help give back to my community what it gave to me and help those in need, as well as representing those that gave and that had fought for what we have today.