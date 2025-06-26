Rowan County United Way launches bi-monthly “Reaching into the Light Support Group” for survivors of suicide loss Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

By Ali Edwards

For the Salisbury Post

SALISBURY — Coping with the loss of a loved one to suicide can be an overwhelming journey, but a new support group hosted by Rowan County United Way offers a space for healing and connection. This six to eight-week bereavement group, led by Tameka Brown, LCSW-A, provides compassionate guidance for adults (18+) in Rowan County grieving the loss of a loved one to suicide.

Beginning July 15, participants will meet bi-monthly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at United Way. Each session, lasting 90 to 120 minutes, will be structured as a closed group with 6 to 10 participants, ensuring a safe and intimate space for sharing and support.

Brown, an experienced grief counselor, will facilitate discussions that help attendees process their emotions, reduce isolation and develop healthy coping strategies.

“It is important for those who have experienced the death of someone close to have a safe, supportive and judgment-free space where they can talk about their grief, while learning ways to cope,” said Brown.

This free bereavement group provides a compassionate, judgment-free environment where survivors can explore their grief, share their experiences and find strength in community. By offering psychoeducation on the grief process, trauma and survivor guilt, the sessions aim to normalize grief reactions related to suicide loss, helping participants feel less alone. Through discussions, participants will have the opportunity for emotional expression, shared storytelling, and connection with others who truly understand their experiences. The group will introduce healthy coping strategies, encouraging long-term healing while honoring the memory of lost loved ones. Survivors can expect to gain deeper insight into their grief journey, experience increased emotional support, learn practical coping techniques and identify personal growth milestones that help them move forward. By the end of the program, participants will also gain access to appropriate ongoing support and resources, ensuring continued healing beyond the group setting.

Rowan County United Way is committed to helping participants confront painful emotions, reduce stigma, and move toward meaningful recovery. Those interested in joining or learning more can contact Rowan County United Way for details on meeting times and registration.