Rowan-Cabarrus students take top honors at statewide FBLA-Collegiate conference: Students earn 15 top-five finishes and Gold Seal Chapter Award at statewide conference Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

SALISBURY — Students from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College were recognized with top placements across multiple events at the North Carolina Future Business Leaders of America-Collegiate (FBLA-C) State Leadership Conference, held March 20-22 in Charlotte. Competing against colleges from across the state, Rowan-Cabarrus students demonstrated excellence in business, leadership and technology, earning 15 top-five finishes and the Gold Seal Chapter of Merit Award.

Rowan-Cabarrus students placed in several competitions, including:

Hayden Golie, first place, computer applications

Michael Tierney, first place, supply chain management

Tony Cerra and Colin Williams, second place, emerging business issues and technology and computer science case

Heather Greene, second place, computer applications

Natalie Day and Corey Bacon, third place, accounting case competition

Damaris Villanueva Castra, third place, future business executive

Noah Singer, third place, public speaking

Allie Koontz, fourth place, entrepreneurship pitch competition

Michael Tierney, fifth place, foundations of selling

Tad Johnson, fifth place, future business executive

Joshua Reid, fifth place, impromptu speaking

Dakota Lopez, fifth place, job interview

Joshua Reid, fifth place, public speaking

Heather Greene, fifth place, retail management

Joshua Reid, fifth place, sports management and marketing

Rowan-Cabarrus students also placed in additional categories, including business ethics, impromptu speaking, job interview, retail management and more.

“These remarkable accomplishments speak to the talent, work ethic and leadership potential of our students,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “Their success at the state level shows how well-prepared they are to take on professional challenges and make a meaningful impact in their careers.”

The college’s FBLA-Collegiate chapter was also recognized with one of the organization’s highest honors for its collective achievements and ongoing commitment to leadership and service. The Hollis and Kitty Guy Gold Seal Chapter of Merit Award recognizes outstanding local chapters that actively support the goals of FBLA through meaningful projects and programs. Chapters must be nominated by the State Leader and meet national eligibility requirements. Receiving this award places Rowan-Cabarrus among a select group of top-performing chapters recognized for excellence in leadership, engagement and overall impact.

Faculty advisors Chad Nichols and Cynthia Trevisan provide year-round support to the College’s FBLA-Collegiate students. Their mentorship is key in helping students prepare for competition and grow as emerging professionals. Their efforts continue to shape a culture of student development, leadership and excellence.

“Our students continue to impress us all with their determination and professionalism,” Nichols said. “It’s an honor to support their growth and see them succeed in such a competitive environment. We see the results not only in their awards, but in the way they carry themselves, support one another and represent Rowan-Cabarrus with excellence.”