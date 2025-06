Paw Pals Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Cat: Jinx (A145399)

Stray

Male

10 weeks old

Been at shelter since June 16

Sweet little baby needs a good home!

Dog: Loki (A145528)

Stray

Male

Two years old

Been at shelter since June 21

Just a big goof ball!! So sweet and beautiful!!