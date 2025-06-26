My Turn: USA Bombed Iran. Now the electrical grid and your network are in the crosshairs. Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

By Scott Hoffman

After the recent U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, cybersecurity agencies are warning of increased risk of retaliatory attacks. Iran has a well-documented history of targeting U.S. infrastructure, businesses and everyday users through advanced cyber operations — and it doesn’t take much to start. Sometimes, it’s just one click.

Phishing emails are the usual first move. Here’s a common example you or your office might see:

Subject: Urgent: Microsoft Security Update Required

Body: “Due to recent global cyber threats, your system requires immediate patching. Click the link below to install the latest security update. Failure to comply may result in restricted access.”

Link: update-microsoft-secure.com (spoofed)

It looks legit — like something you’d expect from the IT department or Microsoft — but clicking it could install malware, capture your passwords or give hackers remote access to your systems.

And it doesn’t stop there. Outdated infrastructure is a goldmine for attackers. Firewalls, routers, switches and wireless devices that are over five years old can be ticking time bombs. Most lack up-to-date firmware, modern security protocols or any support at all. If it’s not patched — or can’t be — it’s vulnerable.

We’ve also got to look at home setups. Smart cameras, doorbells, thermostats, even baby monitors — many of these ship with default passwords and never get updated. Hackers know this. They’ve already used hijacked home cameras in past campaigns to track movement and gather surveillance.

And don’t forget the soft targets: your online accounts.

Use strong, unique passwords (no repeats).

Enable two-factor authentication whenever you can.

Be skeptical of login prompts or password reset requests you didn’t initiate.

Iran isn’t the only threat actor looking to take advantage. Other state-sponsored groups — China, Russia, North Korea — are opportunistic and active. Ransomware, espionage, supply chain attacks — you name it. The window to prepare is open, but it won’t stay open for long. These actors are not only well-funded and technically advanced — they’re also patient, persistent and increasingly using AI (Artificial Intelligence) to scale and automate their operations.

Let’s not wait to react. Let’s act now:

Update your software, hardware and firmware — at the office and at home.

Run antivirus and anti-malware scans regularly.

Audit your network for aging equipment and replace or harden it.

Change the default credentials on smart devices.

Check your bank, email and social media accounts for suspicious activity.

And here’s the simplest, most powerful advice I can give: slow down. If a message seems off — even just a little — don’t click. Don’t reply. Report it. Ask for help.

When in doubt, throw it out. Be the human firewall.

Cyberattacks count on us rushing and reacting. Take a breath. Think twice. That pause could be what protects your entire network and bank accounts.

If you’ve got questions or want to shore up your defenses, reach out. I’ve got your back.

Scott Huffman is an IT professional with over 30 years of hands-on expertise in information technology, infrastructure, VoIP, wireless and cybersecurity.