MLB: Merrifield retires

Staff report

Whit Merrifield, a Davie High graduate and a former South Charlotte Panther, announced his official retirement from MLB at 36.

Merrifield didn’t play in 2025.

He posted on social media that the birth of his daughter last year played a role in the decision

While he didn’t get a chance in the majors until he was 27 years old, Merrifield had a remarkable nine-season career that included three trips to the All-Star Game.

His best seasons were with the Kansas City Royals. He led MLB in hits in 2018 and 2019 and led the majors in steals three times.

Merrifield played his last MLB game with the Atlanta Braves on Sept. 30, 2024.

“At this point in my life, I’d much rather chase around a toddler than chase sliders,” Merrifield said on social media.

Merrifield starred for the University of South Carolina from 2008-10 and had the game-winning hit in the national championship game against UCLA in 2010.

Merrifield was a ninth-round pick by Kansas City in the 2010 MLB Draft and made his debut with the Royals six years later.

Merrifield didn’t miss a game from 2019-21, which included the 2020 season shortened to 60 games by the pandemic.

He hit .280 for his career with 94 homers, 485 RBIs, 29 triples and 218 steals in 1,147 games.