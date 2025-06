Lyerly Evangelical Church hosting fifth Sunday singing Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Lyerly Evangelical Church, located at 1320 Crescent Road, Rockwell, will host a Fifth Sunday Singing on Sunday, June 29, at 6 p.m.

The Strings of Victory will perform old standards as well as their own original songs. John Rainey from Rockwell Methodist Church and the “Two Year’s Wage” quartet from Mt. Hope Church will also be singing.

Dr. W.C. Gaither Jr., is pastor. The public is invited.