Livingstone launches free summer biomanufacturing program to train future innovators Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Livingstone College News Service

SALISBURY — Livingstone College will host its fourth biomanufacturing training program on campus from July 14-25.

The free two-week program provides North Carolina residents with a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in both upstream and downstream biomanufacturing processes, with no prior science knowledge required.

The program, funded by the EDA Build Back Better Regional Challenge and delivered through the HBCU/HAIU Coalition, is intended to increase access to high-demand biotech careers, particularly for individuals looking for new opportunities or entering the workforce with in-demand skills.

Participants will learn how to work with live organisms, such as E. coli cells, to produce green fluorescent protein (GFP), a widely used marker in biological research and commercial applications. This foundational project introduces students to the principles of genetic engineering, where living cells are used to manufacture valuable materials in a lab environment. Rather than relying on chemical synthesis, biomanufacturing uses cellular processes to create products like vaccines, enzymes and therapeutic proteins.

“This hands-on approach introduces them to the environmentally friendly benefits of using living systems, rather than relying on traditional chemical processes,” said Dr. Jo-Sette Wilkes, research compliance coordinator, associate professor of chemistry and program director. “It’s a powerful way to understand both the science and the sustainability of modern biotech.”

In addition to the core scientific techniques, the program also covers critical lab protocols, including safety procedures, quality assurance and quality control standards, all of which are essential to meeting industry compliance and ensuring product consistency in real-world manufacturing settings.

Program highlights:

Dates: July 14–25, 2025

Cost: Free

Eligibility: Open to North Carolina residents with a high school diploma or GED

No prior science experience needed

Limited to 12 participants

Pre-work required: Online modules must be completed by July 7

Spots are limited, and early registration is strongly encouraged.