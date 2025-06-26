Little League softball: Rowan wins District 2, heads to state
Published 7:35 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025
Staff report
Rowan Little League’s 12U softball team cruised through District 2 competition, winning the championship game against Northwest Forsyth 20-0, and now heads to another state tournament.
Girls 10, 11 and 12 are eligible to play.
The state tournament will be held in Sylva, starting July 5.
The trip to the Smoky Mountains, lodging and food will cost about $15,000.
Businesses or individuals who want to help the team make the trip should call Jacqueline Mulkey at 404-239-4673 or league president Dan Wales at 336-409-6342.