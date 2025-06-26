Little League softball: Rowan wins District 2, heads to state Published 7:35 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Staff report

Rowan Little League’s 12U softball team cruised through District 2 competition, winning the championship game against Northwest Forsyth 20-0, and now heads to another state tournament.

Girls 10, 11 and 12 are eligible to play.

Team members are Jenna Smith, Peyton Mulkey, Eevee Baxter, Zoey Correll, Harper Deal, Jade Webb, Jaklyn Cottone, Nelson Leonard, Kallie Clawson, Audrey Rogers, Harper Evernham and Kirsten Johnson.

The manager is Brett Mulkey. Coaches are Jacqueline Mulkey and Greg Deal.

The state tournament will be held in Sylva, starting July 5.

The trip to the Smoky Mountains, lodging and food will cost about $15,000.

Businesses or individuals who want to help the team make the trip should call Jacqueline Mulkey at 404-239-4673 or league president Dan Wales at 336-409-6342.