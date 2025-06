Little League softball: Rowan 10U wins District 2 Published 8:36 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Staff report

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Rowan Little League’s 10U softball all-stars won District 2 with a 9-0 win in the championship game against East Surry.

Rowan advanced to the state tournament that will be hosted by Northwest Forsyth Little League in Pfafftown.