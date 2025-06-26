Incidents and felony arrests for — June 26 Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Salisbury Police report

• Vandalism of a van at a business on North Main Street reportedly occurred about 1:20 a.m. June 24.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on North Ellis Street reportedly occurred between 7:30 p.m. June 23 and 6:40 a.m. June 24.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Bringle Ferry Road reportedly occurred between 1:30 and 8:58 a.m. June 24. Total estimated loss was $500.

• Property damage from a hit and run on West Monroe Street reportedly occurred about 9:10 a.m. June 24.

• Vandalism on Depot Street reportedly occurred between 5 p.m June 20 and 9 a.m. June 24.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on West Bank Street reportedly occurred between 3:30 and 5 p.m. June 24. Total estimated loss was $30.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A burglary on Leach Road was reported at 7:26 p.m. June 23.

• Sherry Renee Stone, 37, was charged June 23 with possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Suzanne Sheree’s Gilliam, 31, was charged June 23 with possession of schedule II controlled substance.

• Albert Ray Barringer, 41, was charged June 23 with felony breaking and entering a building, possession of stolen goods and larceny after breaking and entering.