High school softball: Local players in State Games Published 7:41 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Staff report

GREENSBORO — South Rowan’s Remi Hagerty and Cressley Patterson, West Rowan’s Reese Poole and A.L. Brown’s Myla McNeely were State Game participants.

West Rowan’s Jimmy Greene was head coach of the Region 4 team that went 2-1 and won the bronze medal in the six-team event. The local girls played with teammates from Union, Cabarrus and Mecklenburg.

Games were played on June 24-25.

Hagerty and Patterson are in the Class of 2028 and were varsity standouts as freshmen. Hagerty pitched, while Patterson caught for the Raiders.

Poole is in the Class of 2027 and is a power-hitting shortstop for the Falcons. She hit a home run in the State Games.

McNeely is in the Class of 2027 and is a talented middle infielder for the Wonders.