Elevator pitch: Catawba students, professors attend Brisbane biology congress Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Ten Catawba College students and two professors attended the International Congress for Conservation Biology in Brisbane, Australia.

Students presented posters on five topics: feral hogs in North Carolina, predation on livestock in Kenya, genetics of white oaks, freshwater fish of Madagascar and reducing bird window strikes on the Catawba campus.

ICCB is the premiere international conference for conservation scientists. More than 1,200 people attended the 2025 meeting and they came from more than 90 nations. Catawba College students met with professionals and graduate students from Africa, Asia, Europe and South America in addition to conservation biologists from the United States.

They learned about conservation science by attending presentations by some of the top practitioners in the world. Students also attended the Early Career Researcher/Student Day where they developed skills such as how to communicate with the public, how to give a presentation at a scientific conference and how to develop their “elevator pitch.”