Dear Neighbor: It’s because of my values Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

By Kim Porter

My values were challenged this weekend. It was a nonviolent demonstration. Four teenagers asked me why I was out on the street holding a sign that said, “No War.” It seemed easy to me but was complex to them. My answer was simple: “I value democracy, the Constitution, liberty, freedom, expression of my values, etc.” One of the 17-year-olds said, “what does holding a sign up have to do with your values?”

I tried to relate what having values meant to me. My values say that caring, supporting, being objective, open-minded and a critical thinker are valuable to be a healthy free citizen. Therefore, when something as important as going to war emerges on the forefront, I need to do something. “I am out here as a citizen expressing my values.”

The young man just could not catch my gist. So, I asked if he played football, and one of his friends said: “He is our star defensive end.” My response was simple: “You work out, exercise, eat properly, keep in shape, get enough sleep, etc, right?” His answer was a strong “you better believe it.” “You value being the best on the field, right? It means something to you to be in shape. Do you take it seriously?” He affirmed it, with a big smile. My reply, “You value your playing football. You put everything into it. It is important to you.”

Dear neighbors, that is why I am in the streets sharing my values with others. I value my First Amendment Rights. I cherish the privilege to speak out, stand up and voice my opinions when I think we, as a country, could be putting these 17-year-olds in harm’s way.

My generation was drafted to fight in Vietnam. I lost high school classmates, and some of those who returned were mentally damaged. Yes, I value life over death, dialogue over conflict, peace over war. These values make me who I am.

“Dear Neighbor” authors are united in a belief that civility and passion can coexist. We believe curiosity and conversation make us a better community.