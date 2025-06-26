Cookoff for the kickoff Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

SALISBURY — The air around Livingstone College is going to be smelling pretty good on Saturday.

The UNCF Cookoff for the Kickoff event is taking place from noon to 4 p.m. on the campus at 701 W. Monroe St., Salisbury. The afternoon on the campus green promises to provide music, food and fun.

Grill masters are needed for the event. There is a $125 entry free, but meats are provided. Grillers must bring their own grills.

Anyone that is interested can contact Deborah Johnson at 704-216-6118 or djohnso@livingstone.edu.