China Grove man charged in hit and run death in Monroe Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Russell McCall Jr.

MONROE — A 33-year-old China Grove man has been charged in a hit-and-run fatality on Sunday, June 22, in Monroe, according to the Monroe Police Department.

According to information from the department, Sunday morning at 1:03 am., a 59-year-old woman was struck by a car at the intersection of West Roosevelt Boulevard and Morgan Mill Road. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the victim died from her injuries.

The vehicle who struck the woman had left the scene, but on Monday, June 23, police charged Russell McCall Jr. with felony hit and run causing serious injury or death and driving while his license is revoked.

He was given a $50,000 bond by the Rowan Magistrate’s Office and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center.