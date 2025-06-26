$1M gift strengthen Catawba College Honors Program Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Catawba College News Service

SALISBURY — Catawba College recently announcd a $1 million gift to its endowment in support of the College Honors Program. The generous contribution elevates the Honors Program endowment to $3 million, securing sustained resources to support the continued growth and impact of one of the college’s most dynamic and impactful academic programs.

The Catawba Honors Program engages high-achieving students in a vibrant community of scholars, offering a curriculum that emphasizes interdisciplinary learning, intellectual inquiry and real-world exploration. Many of the courses feature service-learning or travel components, allowing students to expand their education far beyond the traditional classroom. Currently, 132 students are active members of the program. The program is led by Dr. Maria Vandergriff-Avery, director; Dr. Norris Feeney, associate director; and Rachel Bentley ’23, assistant coordinator.

“This kind of investment in our academic programs has an immediate and lasting impact,” Vice President of Development Meg Dees said. “It’s a testament to the strength of Catawba’s mission and the confidence our supporters have in the future of the institution. We are deeply grateful for the commitment this gift represents.”

The gift was made by Catawba alumna and Board of Trustees member Deborah Williams Messinger ’74, together with her husband, Dyke Messinger. Their support reflects a deep commitment to academic excellence and the power of education to inspire purpose and broaden horizons.

“We’re so excited to see the growth of the Catawba Honors Program,” Deborah Messinger said. “The faculty who teach and mentor these students create extraordinary learning and travel experiences. We’re especially grateful to Dr. Vandergriff-Avery and Dr. Feeney for their outstanding leadership and dedication.”

This endowment gift supports a wide array of academic enrichment activities, including domestic and international travel opportunities tied to honors coursework, as well as the opportunity for students to present research at academic conferences. It has also enabled the creation of a welcoming, dedicated space for the Honors Program — designed for study, connection and collaboration.

“With the Messingers’ generous support, our students have more opportunities to explore the world and expand their academic experiences,” Vandergriff-Avery said. “We’ve launched a study abroad partnership with the University of Glasgow through the Principia Consortium, and we continue to offer innovative interdisciplinary courses, faculty collaboration and cultural events that enhance the overall honors experience.”

Catawba College President Dr. David P. Nelson emphasized the significance of the gift in supporting the College’s broader mission: “This investment speaks to the heart of who we are as a college — equipping students to grow intellectually and personally as they discover their purpose. The Honors Program represents the best of Catawba’s academic community, and we are grateful for the generosity that makes this continued excellence possible.”

The gift underscores the Messingers’ belief in the value of a Catawba education and their desire to invest in the success of future students. That generosity serves as a testament to the lasting impact of alumni and friends who help move Catawba forward.