Woman killed in rollover on I85 on-ramp just after midnight Published 8:03 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

A 40-year-old woman from Greensboro died just after midnight Wednesday morning when her car rolled over on an on-ramp on I-85.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, Jasmine Moseley and a passenger were in a Ford Focus traveling south on I-85 at 12:06 a.m. on June 25 when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder, overturning and landing the edge of the southbound on ramp at Julian Road. Troopers did not say what caused the car to run off the road.

Unfortunately Moseley was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. The passenger was taken to Atrium Cabarrus hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Family of Moseley was notified just after 2 a.m.