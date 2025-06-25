Threats lead to shots fired, arrest Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

SALISBURY — Witnesses to a Monday dispute on West Innes Street near Sam’s Car Wash said two men appeared to have a disagreement over a female that ended in shots fired, though no one was hurt.

About 1:45 p.m., a man drove a black pickup truck past the car wash, slowing down, said Charles Baker, who was sitting in his car across the street enjoying lunch with his girlfriend, on break from her work at Sam’s. Baker assumed the driver was looking to see how crowded the car wash was and initially didn’t pay attention. But when he saw the truck come back by and slow down, then stop, it got his attention.

There was a couple, a man and a woman, standing under a tree, Baker said, and the driver of the truck was shouting at the man under the tree. And then, Baker said, the driver pulled out a gun and pointed it at the man standing next to the woman.

As the truck driver started to pull off, Baker said the man under the tree pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the fleeing truck, hitting it and possibly another car in the parking lot. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Police managed to find and stop the truck, and Terry Alan Fields, 37, was charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.

Police confirm Baker’s details of the incident, and said Fields allegedly once had a relationship with the female, and the dispute was with the woman’s current beau.