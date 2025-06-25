NFL: Jalon Walker update Published 1:25 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

ESPN report on first-round draft picks and how they’re doing:

15. Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB

Folks can’t stop raving about Walker, from his physical abilities to his football acumen. The former Georgia standout has made a seemingly seamless transition so far, about 43 miles northeast of where he attended college. Linebacker Kaden Elliss has come away impressed by Walker’s explosiveness in getting off blocks. Safety Jessie Bates III has helped take Walker under his wing. Coach Raheem Morris has already tabbed him as a potential future team leader.

“The human, the character, the person, the player, the all-in mentality,” Morris gushed. “He has those captain-like traits, and when you first meet him, you get that feel, you get that vibe from him, and he’ll be one of those guys.”