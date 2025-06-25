MLB Draft: Stock rising for East grad Hunter Published 12:37 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Staff report

FREDERICK, Md. — Former East Rowan star Jake Hunter could be drafted in July.

Hunter has done well in his first three outings for the Frederick Keys in the MLB Draft League. He’s 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA, with 10 strikeouts and three walks. The right-hander has prototype size (6-foot-4, 233 pounds) and a fastball that is usually 93 mph. He also has shown scouts a deceptive changeup and good command of two breaking pitches.

The MLB Draft League is an amateur collegiate summer baseball league, but it’s at a higher level than most. It’s purpose is to serve as a showcase league for MLB scouts and evaluators. Everyone in the six-team league is draft eligible and is considered at least a potential draft pick.

Hunter pitched in 82 games in his four seasons at East Carolina (2022-25). He started 26 times and relieved 56 times. He had a 10-9 career record with six saves.

He was an important member of the ECU staff, especially as a senior when he pitched in 28 games, mostly in relief. He was 4-2 with four saves, a 4.71 ERA, 51 strikeouts and 13 walks.