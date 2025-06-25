Little League softball: Rowan wins District 2, heads to state Published 2:06 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Staff report

Rowan Little League’s 12U softball team cruised through District 2 competition, winning the championship game, 20-0, and now heads to another state tournament.

Girls 10, 11 and 12 are eligible to play.

The state tournament will be held in Sylva, starting July 5.

The trip to the Smoky Mountains, lodging and food will cost about $15,000.

Businesses or individuals who want to help the team make the trip should call Jacqueline White Mulkey — she’s one of the coaches – at 404-239-4673 or league president Dan Wales at 336-409-6342.