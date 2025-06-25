Little League softball: Rowan 8U wins TOC Published 1:02 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — Rowan Little League’s softball all-stars won the 8U Tournament of Champions held recently at Salisbury Community Park.

Rowan won six games in the tournament, without a loss, and beat King 13-3 in the championship game.

RLL players are Grace Campbell. Scarlett Scott, Sadie O’Donnell, Brinley Hager, Victoria Jones, McKinley Long, Hadley O’Dell, Ezra Shaw, Kinsley Johnson, Ryland Lucia, Cadence Bjerke, Carolina Parnell and Ava Parnell.

Coaches are Bobby Parnell, Jeff Bernhardt, Lindsey O’Dell and Pete O’Donnell.