Incidents and felony arrests — June 25 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• Vandalism on South Main Street reportedly occurred between 10:53 a.m. June 21 and 11:34 p.m. June 22.

• Burglary of a business on West Park Road reportedly occurred between 4:30 p.m. June 20 and 7:40 a.m. June 23. Total estimated loss was $3,000.

• Vandalism of a business on Klumac Road reportedly occurred about 8:15 p.m. June 23.

• An assault on Camp Road reportedly occurred about 9:05 p.m. June 23.

• Vandalism on North Main Street reportedly occurred about 1:20 a.m. June 24.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Property damage due to vandalism on Hidden Circle reportedly occurred between 4:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. June 23.

• Xavier Edgard Moeales-Salvador, 25, was charged June 22 with simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of schedule II controlled substance, driving while license is revoked and failure to stop for a siren.

• Jordan Tyler Walker, 26, was charged June 22 with possession of a stolen vehicle and resist/obstruct/delay of an officer, non-assault.

• Jairis Javonte Matthews, 27, was charged June 22 with statutory rape/sex offense of a victim aged 13, 14 or 15 by a person at least six years older.