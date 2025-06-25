Bringing back memories for veterans was driving force for cruise-in Published 12:10 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

SALISBURY — Wanting to support the veterans and bring back memories for them is what brought about the return of a car cruise-in at the State Veterans Home in Salisbury.

Held June 21 in the parking area at the front of the VA medical center campus, near Building #10, was where the vehicles were lined up, said Mark Brewer, maintenance technician at the VA, who along with Maintenance Director Michael Norris, assisted Cornell Arline with the project.

Arline, who is a resident there, came up with the idea of “bringing back some memories for these guys” of times when they grew up having these old cars.

This was the first car show they have had since COVID, Beaver said, but there has been discussion to possibly make it an annual event, possibly earlier or later closer to fall.

He said they have a residents council there, and it consists of veterans and staff members, usually department heads and they, along with help from the activities department, were able to get a flier together and had a good response for the cruise-in.

The event was free for attendees as well as free for those bringing their cars in, as he noted it was not a judged event and it wasn’t a fundraiser, but it was a cruise-in for people to come and see the different cars and to have fun and share memories.

This project was done for the veterans, Beaver said as he shared that Arline just wanted them “to be able to see a part of their past.”

Approximately 55 cars and trucks and five motorcycles were on site for the event.

And while Beaver said he was glad that many vehicles came to participate, he really wasn’t expecting that number of them to come.

“They came out to support the veterans here,” said Beaver, “to give a little bit of their time for what these guys gave to them.”

Some of the cars that were on display, he said, included some Corvettes brought in by the Salisbury Corvette Club, some classic older cars brought by the Salisbury Downtown Cruiser such as Thunderbirds, Chevy Impalas, a few muscle cars like Novas, the Chevy Monte Carlo and Chevy Fastback.

The daughter-in-law of a former resident participated, bringing her car from Statesville, and Norris’ uncle had his replica of the General Lee, which he brought from Virginia and exhibited.

In addition to the cars, also on site for the event on Saturday was the Ride of Pride–Daimler North America Truck-Cleveland, and Beaver expressed his thanks to Freightliner and Mark Satterfield for having the truck there for the day. The truck was wrapped with information concerning the Montford Point Marines.

The What-A-Burger #13 food truck along with the Kona Ice truck, were at the cruise-in, and Beaver said that they were hits.

“For the most part, it was an absolutely great turnout,” he said.

Beaver noted several comments that were on his Facebook page from some who attended and participated expressing thanks to those who took part and commending everyone for coming together and to those who supported the veterans. One of the comments talked about the good time they had and the amazing people they talked to during the day.

He added his thanks to everyone who came to the cruise-in as well as those who brought their cars including those who are in the Salisbury Corvette Club, the Salisbury Downtown Cruisers and the individuals who also took part in the day.