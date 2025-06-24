Spencer stormwater improvement happening this week Published 12:02 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

SPENCER — Contract and town crews began the planned stormwater improvement project in the vicinity of 17th Street and Pickett Avenue in Spencer on Monday, June 23.

Work is expected to last through Friday, June 27, weather permitting.

Local traffic on 17th Street will maintain access to their driveways throughout the project. The intersection of 17th Street and Pickett Avenue will only be open coming from the 10th Street/Spencer Avenue side of Pickett. Alternate routes to and from the Pickett Avenue and Beauregard Drive area are also available using Stuart Street, Bethel Drive, and 14th Street in Salisbury.

This improvement project is possible with a funding from the N.C. Department of Agriculture CCAP program. Information about this program is available at: ncagr.gov/divisions/soil- water-conservation/programs- initiatives/ccap. For additional information, contact the Public Works Department at 704-633-5331.