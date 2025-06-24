Salisbury compost facility closed for two weeks Published 12:05 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

SALISBURY — The Salisbury compost facility, located at 1955 Grubb Ferry Road, will be shut down for an estimated two-and-a-half weeks while city staff work to build back up the supply of compost material.

Bailey Teixeira, operations manager over the public works department’s solid waste division, said that the third party company that composted the waste had a delayed start this season, leading to the facility running out of material.

The process takes at least 15 days to reduce pathogens, including requiring the compost to reach a temperature of 131 degrees for multiple consecutive days. The company has the “material on the ground,”said Teixeira, meaning the compost would likely be ready late next week. However, compost is only available for pickup on Friday and the facility will be closed for July 4, so compost would not be available until July 11.

The facility is open to the public, not just Salisbury residents, and allows for the pickup of mulch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m every Friday. The mulch is generated by composting the limbs and leaves that are collected from residents throughout the city.