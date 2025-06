Paw Pals — June 24 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Dog: Lucas (A145418)

Stray

Male

One year old

Been at shelter since June 16

Heartworm – negative

Very sweet playful puppy!

Cat: Fred (A145294)

Stray

Male

One year old

Been at shelter since June 11

Very shy at first; loves being petted once he trust you!