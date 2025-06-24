Letter: Thanks Mike Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Dear Salisbury Post,

Thank you so much for Mike London’s column highlighting the many contributions of Ralph Ellis. It is a long needed recognition for someone who has been helping young athletes all of his life. Ralph was several years ahead of me at West Rowan High School and a star athlete.

Ralph was a “P.E. Assistant” for my class my freshman year. I was not an athlete at all but Ralph always encouraged me to try and I did. After he graduated, Ralph worked for Carolina Forge where my father worked and played basketball on their industrial league team. Needless to say, that was a winning team. Ralph has always been a winner as Mr. London’s column proves.

Thank you again for good news about someone who uplifts folks when we hear so much divisiveness every day.

— Edith Boland Eubanks