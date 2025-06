Letter: Midnight hammer Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

An old Yiddish proverb says: “Der mentsh trakht, un Got lakht.” Translated into English: “Humans plan, and God laughs.” Benjamin Netanyahoo said it was a successful and righteous operation! Pete Hogsbreath gave thanks to God for His blessings during the mission, and asked for guidance in the future! We should know the full assessment and expected response in a “couple of weeks.”

— Johannes Silentius

Salisbury