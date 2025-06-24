Legion baseball: Concord knocks off Rowan County Published 9:10 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — Rowan County didn’t have any trouble making contact against Concord pitcher Reed Martin, but it was mostly soft and it was mostly on the ground.

Concord infielders made every possible play at Newman Park to beat Rowan County 2-1 in a key divisional game. It was the second division loss for Rowan, which is battling for first place with Mooresville.

Martin went the distance for Concord, walking two, one intentionally. He didn’t strike out any of the 25 batters he faced, but he proved you can without Ks.

Rowan had an eight-game winning streak halted, squandering another sharp start by Kendal Sifford, who rolled through six innings with no walks and 69 pitches. Sifford allowed a run to Post 51 (8-8, 3-4) in the fifth and got no decision.

Things started OK for Rowan, as Cole Blevins singled in the bottom of the first, moved to third on a pair of outs and scored on Brant Graham’s infield hit for a 1-0 lead that held up for quite a while.

Cam Williamson singled leading off the second for Rowan, but was erased by a double-play ball. Rowan didn’t get another hit until the sixth.

Willamson was catching and helped out Sifford by throwing out would-be base-stealers in the second and third following lead-off singles.

Concord tied the game in the fifth against Sifford on Paul Coubal’s sac fly.

Deadlocked 1-1 going to the bottom of the sixth, Rowan got a bunt single from Eli Graham to start the inning, but he was picked off first and was called out trying to make it to second base on a play that Rowan coaches disputed. Blevins walked, but Marshal Faw bounced out for the second out. With a base open, Concord intentionally walked Carter Durant before retiring Brant Graham on a fly ball.

Connor Park (3-2) took the mound for the top of the seventh for Rowan and walked the first hitter he faced. A sacrifice bunt toward third paid off big for Concord, as the base runner advanced not only to second, but took third, as well, when it was left uncovered.

Park got the second out on a grounder to short with the infield in, but Jase Kotwicki surprised Rowan with a straight steal of home to score a go-ahead run.

Rowan went down meekly 1-2-3 in the seventh, Rowan also went down 1-2-3 in the third, fourth and fifth. It was not an inspiring offensive night.

Rowan will play Concord again on Wednesday at Post 51’s home field at A.L. Brown High.