Landis issues motorist advisory in wake of manhole maintenance Published 12:04 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

LANDIS — Motorists in Landis should be advised of several street closures scheduled to take place this week.

According to a post from the town of Landis official Facebook page, Locke Lane Construction will be performing maintenance on manholes through the area prompting several roads to be reduced to single lanes.

The town’s post advises using caution while driving through those areas as crews will have work trucks parked along the roads and land shifts may occur.

Per the town’s map provided of the work, there will be a single lane closure on Tuesday near the corner of South Correll and South Chapel streets. Another lane closure on South Chapel Street is expected to impact traffic on Tuesday and Thursday. There will be another single lane closure on East Rice Street, north of East Corriher Street, on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

East Rice Street, south of East Corriher Street will have a single lane closure on Wednesday.

East Corriher Street east of South Chapel Street will have a single lane closure on Wednesday. Across South Chapel Street, East Corriher Street will have a single lane closure on Thursday.

Closer to East Ridge Avenue, crews will reportedly be working to access manholes for sewer rehabilitation work on Wednesday. There will also be a single lane closure near the intersection of South Correll Street and East Ridge Avenue from Wednesday through Friday.

“We appreciate your patience as this necessary work is completed to improve our infrastructure,” the town’s post said. “For questions, contact town hall at 704-857-2411.”