Incidents and felony arrests — June 24 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A larceny on Heilig Road reportedly occurred between 1 and 3:42 p.m. June 19.

• An incident of internet fraud on Organ Church Road, Rockwell reportedly occurred between noon June 6 and 8 p.m. June 18, and was reported June 20.

• A larceny of a firearm from a building on North Main Street, China Grove reportedly occurred between 3:30 p.m. June 19 and noon June 20, and was reported June 21.

• Megan Denise Burridge, 33, was charged June 19 with possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture schedule II controlled substance and two counts of possession of schedule II controlled substance.

• Devonnie Paige Burris, 31, was charged June 19 with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution premises and two counts of possession of schedule II controlled substance.

• Andrew Dow Keovorabouth, 20, was charged June 19 with felony flee to elude, no motorcycle operator’s license and failure to stop for a siren.

• Sidney W. Williams, 41, was charged June 19 with possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution premises and possession of schedule III substance.

Salisbury Police reports

• Larceny from a motor vehicle on Fairfax Drive reportedly occurred about 12:45 a.m. June 20 with a total estimated loss of $100.

• A theft of a motor vehicle from Oak Brook Drive reportedly occurred between 12:19 and 7 a.m. June 22.

• A burglary on East Innes Street reportedly occurred about 3:20 a.m. June 22 with a total estimated loss of $15,637.

• A larceny of a firearm from West Horah Street reportedly occurred about 9:30 a.m. June 22.

• Julmul Jones Bellamy was charged June 21 with robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon in an incident on South Arlington Street. The victim reported a loss of $200.

• Elijah Jamarie Harris, 22, was charged June 22 with breaking and entering a building.

• Aaron Jobbie Harris, 24, was charged June 22 on a felony warrant.