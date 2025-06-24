Heat advisory means precautions and awareness for people and animals Published 12:04 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The temperatures in Rowan County along with other areas of the state are expected to reach their highest levels in at least a dozen years, according to forecasts, and residents should use caution, according to the health department.

As temperatures rise, the Rowan County Public Health department is reminding residents to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, particularly among vulnerable populations like young children, older adults and those with chronic health conditions.

Heat-related illness refers to a group of conditions that happen when your body has trouble cooling itself down.

These conditions can range from mild conditions like heat rash and cramps to severe and potentially life-threatening conditions like heat stroke.

“Heat-related illnesses can come on quickly and become life-threatening if not addressed,” said Community Health Manager Courtney Meece. “Understanding the signs and taking proactive steps can help keep you and your loved ones safe during extreme heat.”

Signs of heat-related illness differ in adults, children and infants. In adults, watch for cool, moist skin with goose bumps in the heat, heavy sweating, faintness, dizziness, fatigue, weak or rapid pulse, low blood pressure on standing, muscle cramps, nausea and headaches. In children, watch for trouble playing, light-headedness, fainting, loss of coordination, heavy sweating, pale skin, headache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, stomach cramps or persistent muscle cramps. And in infants, watch for headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, irritability, light-headed, dizziness, disorientation, thirst or dry mouth, difficulty swallowing, fatigue, heat rash or edema, decreased urine output, increased heart rate, hot, flushed or very pale skin, seizures, fainting, loss of consciousness, or body temperature above 100 degrees.

There are steps everyone can take to help manage the coming heat. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to help your body cool properly; tight or heavy clothing can trap heat. Protect against sunburn, which can impair your body’s ability to cool itself. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher. Apply sunscreen generously and reapply every 2 hours — or more often if swimming or sweating. Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated, which helps regulate body temperature through sweating. Be cautious with certain medications that may affect hydration or your body’s ability to respond to heat. Take regular breaks in air-conditioned or shaded environments and limit time outdoors during peak heat hours (typically 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

It is critical that one never leaves a child or a pet in a hot car. Even with the windows cracked, temperatures inside a parked vehicle can rise dangerously high within minutes. A child’s body temperature can rise three to five times faster than an adult. Heat stroke can occur in as little as 10 minutes and can be fatal. Always check the back seat before locking your car and use reminders like placing your purse or phone next to your child.

If you suspect someone is experiencing heat exhaustion, it’s important to act quickly. Move the person to a cool place, preferably an air-conditioned building, but if that’s not available, find a shady spot or sit in front of a fan. Have them lie down with their legs raised slightly above heart level. Encourage drinking cool fluids like water or sports drinks, avoiding alcohol which can worsen dehydration. Help them cool down by using a cool shower or bath, or applying towels soaked in cold water to the skin. Loosen or remove unnecessary clothing to allow the body to cool more effectively.

If symptoms do not improve within an hour, or if they worsen, seek medical attention immediately, as untreated heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke—a life-threatening condition.

In addition to the tips for humans staying safe, the Rowan County Animal Shelter is advising pet owners to take precautions during extreme heat to protect their animals. This includes ensuring pets have access to shade, cool water, and limiting outdoor time during peak heat hours. Signs of overheating like excessive panting, drooling, or lethargy should be monitored, and veterinary care should be sought if needed.