NBA: Lots of international talent in draft Published 6:15 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

A few stories from the international perspective to watch on Wednesday and Thursday:

Noa Essengue, France

He is a 6-foot-10 power forward who plays for the German club Ratiopharm Ulm. He is going to be drafted and almost certainly as a lottery pick. Whether he gets to the draft is anyone’s guess; his team is still playing in its league championship series, so getting to New York might be tough. It could clinch Tuesday, so a Wednesday arrival isn’t entirely impossible.

Joan Beringer, France

At 6-foot-11 with a wingspan of about 7-4, Beringer — who played professionally in Slovenia — is intriguing because of his combination of size, footwork and high-level knowledge of how to play defense. Expect him to go somewhere around the middle of the first round.

Hugo González, Spain

He debuted with Real Madrid in 2023 and long has been considered someone who’ll lead the next wave of players on Spain’s national team. That is extremely high praise for the 6-6 wing.

Nolan Traoré, France

A very intriguing point guard, the 6-3 (but very slender) teenager should be a first-rounder, but where he actually will land is a bit of a mystery. It’s not going to be a surprise if he’s one of at least three Frenchmen in the first 20 or so picks.

Hansen Yang, China

The inevitable Yao Ming comparisons will follow Yang into the NBA, but a solid showing at last month’s draft combine have the Chinese center — who stands 7-1 and still may be growing — listed by many as a serious first-round prospect. He has excellent footwork and passing ability, and he knows he can still get much better.

