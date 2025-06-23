Medication takeback offered Wednesday Published 1:31 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Staff reports

SALISBURY — Have medicine that needs to be disposed of?

A community medication takeback is planned for June 25 from 3-5 p.m. at Moose Pharmacy, 1408 W. Innes St., Salisbury.

The event is a partnership between Center for Prevention Services, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department, Brick Ed, Moose Pharmacy and YSUP Rowan (Youth Substance Use Prevention).

Those attending the takeback can bring expired or unused RX medication, expired or unused over the counter medications. No sharps should be brought.

As noted on a flier, attendees can receive a free medication lock box.