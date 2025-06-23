High school football: Former Hornet commits to Huskers Published 11:22 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — Jamal “Rock” Rule, who started his high school football and track and field career at Salisbury High, committed to Nebraska’s football program on Monday.

Rule (6-0, 205) is rated as a three-star recruit and one of the top 50 running backs in the Class of 2026. He also had offers from Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Syracuse, among others.

Rule had a couple of huge rushing games for the Hornets as a sophomore filling in for an injured JyMikaah Wells.

Rule was the feature back for the Hornets as a junior in the fall of 2023 and was close to unstoppable. He was Rowan County Offensive Player of the Year. He broke program records for a season with 2,712 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns. He had a school-record 360-yard game against North Rowan and a tall stack of 200-yard games.

He finished his Salisbury career with 3,435 rushing yards.

Rule announced a transfer to Charlotte Christian prior to the 2024 season, a move that also included reclassifying to the Class of 2026, so he essentially got a second junior season. In seven games for Charlotte Christian, he produced 1,236 rushing yards and 15 TDs.

Now he still has one high school season left to play.

Rule also has been a state champion in track and field. His best event during his Salisbury days was the 400 meters.