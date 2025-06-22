Salisbury begins process to shut down piece of W. Franklin St. Published 12:10 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council voted to set a public hearing for the closure of a portion of West Franklin Street, starting the process of closing the road so that the two city-owned facilities on either side can be connected.

The petition was filed by city departments and requested the closing of West Franklin Street between North Fulton Street and North Church Street. Public Works Director Chris Tester said the request was made in conjunction with their upcoming fuel site project.

“This closure will basically be to combine all the properties on each side of the street that the city currently owns. This will support a more secure complex, so closing Franklin Street will allow for a more secure and controlled campus for public works and transit operations. It will align with the zoning requirements, so this is a step that’s necessary to comply with zoning requirements related to the development of our new fuel site that we’re working on,” said Tester.

Because the street is a publicly-accessible and -maintained road, any closure requires a longer process. The City Council voted to set the public hearing for the closure for its next regularly-scheduled meeting on July 15.

Both Tester and Traffic Engineer Victoria Trexler said that in the spirit of transparency, the transportation and public works departments were going through the same process that any other citizens would be required to follow.

“To ensure transparency, the city’s following the same formal street closure process that we would require the public to follow. This will improve safety, eliminating through traffic, will help create a safer environment for city employees, city equipment and materials,” said Tester.

Following the public hearing, the City Council can vote to close the road.