Rowan County Sheriff’s Office concludes drug investigation with multiple arrests, seizures Published 12:05 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Miller 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Wilson 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Davis 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Dillard 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Peck

SALISBURY — Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office concluded a one-month long investigation into drug-related activity involving Antwaun Miller and the residence located at 802 Green Street in Salisbury on June 11.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives reportedly conducted controlled purchases totaling approximately 25 grams, or roughly 250 pills, of fentanyl.

According to a press release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, the residence at 802 Green Street was “also identified as a known hangout for gang members and associated with criminal activity.”

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at the residence on June 11 with the assistance of the Salisbury Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

During the execution of the search warrant, investigators made the following arrests:

Antwaun Miller — Charged with trafficking opiates.

Devron Davis — Charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver approximately 271 grams of marijuana

Lorenzo Peck — Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

Raheen Wilson — Arrested on an outstanding failure to appear warrant

Daimein Dillard — Arrested for a felony probation violation

In addition to the arrests, investigators reportedly seized multiple firearms and numerous types of narcotics from in and around the property.

“The removal of dangerous narcotics like fentanyl and illegal firearms from our community remains a top priority,” the sheriff’s office release said. “We appreciate the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement partners in this operation.

“The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to pursuing individuals involved in illegal drug activity and encourages anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700 or Crime Stoppers at www.rowancrimestoppers.org or by calling 1-866-639-JAIL (5245). Caller identity is not required and your information will remain confidential.