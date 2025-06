Paw Pals — June 22 Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

Cat: Ms. Kitty (A145425)

Owner surrendered

Female

Five years old

Been at shelter since June 16

Very talkative sweet cat!

Dog:

A145417 Emma

Stray

Female

One year old

Been at shelter since June 16

Very playful and sweet!