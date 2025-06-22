Kannapolis concert series: Date change for Big & Rich Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

Free summer concerts are being provided by the city of Kannapolis in the amphitheater at Village Park, 700 West C Street.

Big & Rich, an American country music duo, will be one of those performances, which is part of the city’s Concert in the Park series. Note that there is a new date for this performance, as it is changed to Aug. 2 with a start time of 7 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of live music, food trucks, concessions and fun.

In a release, it noted that Big & Rich are America’s technicolor, cowboys brother-in-arms in service to the creed that great music has no boundaries. Individually, Big Kenny and John Rich are first-rate musicians, songwriters, producers and entertainers. Together, they are one of the most truly original musical forces ever unleashed on a welcoming world. Their hits, Save a Horse (Ride A Cowboy), Run Away with You and California are crowd pleasers.