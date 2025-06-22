F&M Bank supports WeBuild Concord’s attainable housing vision Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

SALISBURY — F&M Bank announced this week a vision to support WeBuild Concord’s mission to create long-term, attainable housing solutions that foster economic stability and community strength for working families in the region.

WeBuild Concord, a nonprofit housing developer launched by the city of Concord, has expanded its mission over the past five years to focus on workforce housing that residents can afford not just today, but sustainably over time. F&M Bank shares this vision and is committed to helping make it a reality.

“At F&M Bank, we’re invested in building strong communities — and that starts with stable, affordable housing,” said Steve Fisher, chairman and CEO of F&M Bank, in a press release. “WeBuild Concord’s approach to creating opportunity through homeownership and rental access aligns with our mission to support the financial well-being of our neighbors.”

Under the leadership of CEO Patrick Graham, WeBuild Concord has spearheaded efforts like the Lincoln Street Townhomes — a 26-unit mixed-income development that brings together market-rate buyers and those purchasing through attainable housing programs. The goal is to foster unity, not division, by designing communities where income does not determine belonging.

According to F&M Bank’s press release, more than 50 percent of the residents in WeBuild Concord’s attainable housing developments are public servants, including teachers and civil workers. Through mechanisms like restricted covenants and community land trusts, WeBuild ensures these homes remain affordable for decades to come, protecting residents from market volatility and supporting long-term financial health.

Graham credits partnerships like the one with F&M Bank for helping turn these goals into reality.

“Projects work better when we have a local partner who genuinely understands and supports our mission,” he said. “F&M Bank and their team, especially commercial banker Tracie Sells, have been that kind of partner for us.”

Sells brings both personal passion and professional expertise to the partnership. Her own childhood experience with housing insecurity gives her a unique perspective on the importance of attainable housing.

“I’m a big believer in community,” Sells said. “And I know firsthand how critical a stable home can be. Working with WeBuild Concord is meaningful to me because it provides people with the kind of stability every family deserves.”

That passion led Sells to join the WeBuild Board of Directors, deepening F&M Bank’s connection to the cause.

“WeBuild Concord also integrates financial counseling and career development support into its model, helping residents not only maintain their homes but grow financially over time,” the release said. “It’s a holistic strategy aimed at building generational wealth and transforming housing into a foundation for long-term success.”