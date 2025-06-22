Faith Fourth photo exhibit provides memories of celebration Published 12:05 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more A photograph of the fair after it closes, which will be on the wall. — Submitted by Traci Arney 2/3 Swipe or click to see more A fair worker gets the horses set up on a ride. — Submitted by Traci Arney 3/3 Swipe or click to see more A pyrotechnician at work. This photo will be on the 4x6 wall. — Subkitted by Traci Arney

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

FAITH — During a special solo exhibition, Salisbury-based photographer Traci Arney will be sharing memories of the annual Faith Fourth Celebration.

A free opening reception for the fine art photography exhibit, entitled “Echoes of Summer: Faith’s 4th of July Celebration,” will be held June 25 from 6-8 p.m. at The Potter’s House, 108A N. Main St.

Arney said she wanted to have the opening prior to the start of the fair to provide easier access to parking and added it “will be a very relaxed evening, providing an opportunity for people to reminisce about their memories of the park.”

There will also be food provided by Yosties in Faith.

Open anytime that the fair is going on, the exhibit will remain on display throughout July 5 until the fair closes.

The exhibit will include 23 large pieces, which Arney said she wanted to be pure art.

It will also include a wall of 4×6 photographs covering a wide gamut of Faith Fourth activities.

“I wanted to show the texture and the life of the Faith 4th,” Arney said, and therefore, photos on the 4×6 wall will include portraits she has taken, the fair, parade, street dance, people working at the park and other activities during the event, and reflect photos she has taken since 2019.

At the end of the fair on July 5, Arney said that anybody can come and take 4×6 photos for free.

“That’s my gift to the community for letting me take pictures for so long,” she said.

All of the prints featured at the show will be available for purchase as well, and not only there, she said, but they will also be on her website and can be purchased at any size through her site.

Arney expressed her thanks to those who are supporting the show, including TMR Realty, Cozart Lumber, the town of Faith, Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell and local artist and longtime friend Cathy Sigmon, who she said has helped promote the show and get it ready.

She gave a special shout out of thanks to Alan Hess who owns Consolidated Truck Parts and who also operates The Potter’s House as a church, and “has kindly allowed me to use this space, which is enormously helpful. Everybody’s been so great.”

Sharing her excitement about the show, she said that many in the artistic community will be attending.

“I’m wanting to demonstrate how beautiful the park is through an artistic lens,” she said.