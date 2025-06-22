Carol Pomeroy: Are you paying attention? Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

By Carol Pomeroy

I am Christian and I’m against Christian Nationalism. I find it very hard to comprehend how someone could spew such hatred toward the LGBTQIA+ community while claiming to be a Christian. This is as far away from the teachings of Christ as anyone could possibly get. The rainbow is not a Christian symbol. The United States of America is not a Christian nation. Separation of church and state was and is part of the First Amendment of our Constitution. Simply stated, it means that the government cannot be based on any one religion while also protecting the right of the people to practice without interference their individual religion whether it is Christian, Islam, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhism or any other religion.

Christian Nationalists cherry-pick the Bible to find passages that support their own prejudicial biases. How about researching scripture that actually expresses Christ’s teachings such as the Second Commandment, “Love your neighbor as yourself” or Galatians 3:26, “There is neither Jew or Gentile, neither slave of free, nor is there male for female for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” This verse is part of a larger discussion about equality and unity within the Christian faith. Christ is all about love for all people. It is not about love for some and it is not about hate for someone who is different from you.

Instead of focusing entirely on personal likes and dislikes how about people educating themselves on the things that affect each and every person in the United States such as Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” that is supposed to be only relating to the budget.

The provisions in the bill negatively impact many people especially the marginalized, the most vulnerable and the poor. Severe staffing cuts, reduced funding or entirely eliminating agencies by DOGE have already negatively affected many people. Proposed restrictions and reduced funding to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act (ACA) will throw many people off medical insurance. Provisions are also included to reduce Medicare, Social Security and VA benefits. Reducing funding and payment of research grants to universities and other agencies have already impacted cancer research, aids research, other infectious diseases and the development of safe and effective vaccines.

Abolishment of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) which had provided humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable people around the world has already resulted in the death of many people, especially children, due to starvation and lack of medications. Farmers in the U.S. are also suffering financially because their excess wheat and other grains previously purchased by the government to be used by the USAID agency are now rotting in warehouses.

The “Big Beautiful Bill” also contains the provision to limit the ability of the federal courts to issue orders of contempt. It also prohibits states from passing legislation to limit the uses of artificial intelligence (AI).

The different provisions in this bill in one way or another will affect every person in the United States. The reductions in staffing and funding will hurt veterans, the poor and marginalized people the most. However, any savings realized by these cuts will be more than offset by the tax cuts that are being given to the richest individuals and corporations which will result in a much greater deficit. It is estimated that the deficit (spending exceeds revenue) will increase by $2.4 trillion over the next ten years.

This bill that is now in the Senate should not be passed. Now is not the time to be silent. Make your objections known through peaceful protests and repeated phone calls to your Senators. Save our democracy!

Carol Pomeroy lives in Salisbury.