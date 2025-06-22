100-Year Business Spotlight: Moose Pharmacy Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

ROWAN COUNTY — As part of the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s 100th anniversary celebration, the Salisbury-based organization is recognizing businesses that have also crossed the century mark.

Today’s business is Moose Pharmacy.

Back when it all began

In the late 1880s, Dr. J. W. Moose was a successful general practice physician in Mount Pleasant. His practice was so successful he hardly had time to treat patients and fill their prescriptions too.

Moose encouraged one of his younger brothers to go to the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Dr. AW Moose graduated from pharmacy school and immediately opened Moose Brothers Pharmacy in 1882.

First offerings?

Initially, Moose Pharmacy provided over-the-counter and prescription medication on day one and it still provides those, however, it has also grown into providing a robust suite of services designed to keep folks in the community healthier.

Original location and changes

The original store was located on the square of East Franklin and Main street in Mount Pleasant. The original location still is in that spot today. Ownership has enlarged the original location and added a “tremendous amount of technology to keep ahead of the competition,” according to information from the chamber.

The pharmacy has also expanded to seven locations since 1882 with two of those being in Rowan County (Salisbury and Kannapolis).

Steadfast during a trying time

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Moose Pharmacy was one of the first pharmacies in the nation to offer vaccines and testing to thousands, including many of those being some of the most marginalized individuals.

Success secrets

“We have believed from day one back in 1882 that our role is to take care of the people in the communities we serve,” Joe Moose said in a submission to the chamber. “When that is your purpose it is about something bigger than just selling drugs. I believe that is what drives the company and helps us hire and retain the top talent.”

Moose added that people can get their medication at any pharmacy.

“When people come to Moose Pharmacy, the expectation is they are going to take care of me or my mother,” he said. “I can count on them being there. They have been in our community a long time. They don’t just go for drugs, they go to Moose Pharmacy for care.”